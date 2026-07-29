Boeing Defence, Space & Security backlog stands at $85.2bn as Q2 revenue increases. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing’s Defence, Space & Security division reported revenue of $7.5bn for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026), a 13% increase from $6.6bn in the same period last year.

Higher volumes contributed to this rise in revenue.

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First-half revenue totalled $15.1bn, 17% higher than the $12.9bn achieved in the same period of 2025.

The division posted a loss from operations of $15m for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to a $110m operating profit a year earlier.

The operating margin for the quarter was negative (0.2)%. Results for the period were affected by $280m in losses on the VC-25B programme, attributed mainly to additional investment in production and certification resources.

Boeing stated that the first delivery of the VC-25B aircraft is still expected in 2028.

The Defence, Space & Security segment ended the second quarter with a backlog of $85.2bn, of which 27% originated from customers outside the US. At the same point in 2025, the backlog stood at $84.8bn.

During the three-month period, contract activity included an award from the US Space Force for proprietary communications capabilities. The division also completed the first flight and received Milestone C approval for the US Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray, and began low-rate initial production for the US Air Force’s T-7A Red Hawk.

Research and development expenses were $366m for the first half of 2026, down from $420m in the same period the year before, reflecting Boeing’s focus on streamlining operations and prioritising major projects.

Deliveries in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 35 defence units. These included six new AH-64 Apache helicopters, nine remanufactured AH-64 Apaches, four new CH-47 Chinook helicopters, two renewed CH-47 Chinooks, three F-15 aircraft, three F/A-18 aircraft, four KC-46 Tankers, three MH-139 helicopters, and one P-8 model.

In a separate development, Boeing received a contract modification from the US Department of War valued at up to $213m. The contract covers non-recurring engineering work to modify four P-8A Multi-mission Maritime aircraft previously procured by a Foreign Military Sales customer.

The work will be performed mainly in Seattle, Washington, and Huntington Beach, California, and is scheduled for completion by December 2031. The contract was not competed.

Earlier this month, Boeing awarded BAE Systems a contract to supply Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System equipment for 59 F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets as part of the Republic of Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration initiative.