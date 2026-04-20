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Boeing has received a $166.8m contract modification for C-17 Globemaster III sustainment to cover landing gear spares for ordering period five.

The modification increases the total value of the ongoing contract to approximately $8.05bn, according to the US Department of War (DoW).

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Work under the contract will take place at multiple locations, including Long Beach in California, San Antonio in Texas, Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, Charleston in South Carolina, McChord Air Force Base in Washington, and various sites worldwide.

Boeing is expected to complete these tasks by 31 October 2027.

This contract supports the C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft through the provision of new landing gear spares. It involves foreign military sales to several countries and groups, including Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the Nato Airlift Management Programme.

Funding for this contract modification will draw from both US fiscal year 2026 and 2027 operations and maintenance budgets, totalling about $134.7m, alongside $32.1m in funds from the Foreign Military Sales mechanism.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, manages the contract.

The C-17 Globemaster III has been in service since June 1993 and is configured for both strategic and tactical airlift, airdrop missions, and aeromedical evacuation.

The aircraft is capable of transporting 102 troops or paratroops, accommodating 36 litter and 54 ambulatory patients with attendants, and carrying up to 77,519kg of cargo across 18 pallets. Its maximum take-off weight is 265,352kg.

The US Air Force (USAF) currently operates a fleet comprising 157 active duty, 47 Air National Guard, and 18 Air Force Reserve C-17 aircraft.

In February this year, Boeing secured a separate contract from the US Air Force for designing, producing, integrating, qualifying and certifying updated avionics and other mission-critical systems for the C-17A Globemaster III’s flight deck.