The P-8A Poseidon serves as a key asset in anti-submarine warfare. Credit: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.

Boeing Defence Australia has been awarded a A$291m ($186m) contract to sustain and upgrade the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon fleet.

This funding is earmarked for ongoing maintenance, sustainment, and capability upgrades, aimed at maximising the fleet’s availability and effectiveness.

Australian Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said: “The contract signing with Boeing Defence Australia reflects our strong commitment to Australian industry and builds on the nation’s capacity to independently sustain key defence assets.

“This investment strengthens our sovereign defence capability, maintains job security, enhances workforce skills and supports local industry involvement in critical sustainment activities.

“This contract underscores the government’s commitment to building a future made in Australia through investment in local defence industry.”

Operating from RAAF Base Edinburgh and managed by the RAAF’s No 11 and 292 Squadrons, the P-8A Poseidon serves as a key asset in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and search and rescue missions.

It also provides essential maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

In addition to the maintenance of the P-8A Poseidon fleet, both Federal and State Labor governments are collaborating on the development of a A$200m Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility (DMMF) situated adjacent to RAAF Base Edinburgh.

The DMMF is designed to support the long-term, deep maintenance and modification needs of the Australian Defence Force’s fleet of RAAF P-8A Poseidon and E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.

These initiatives are set to strengthen Australia’s defence posture, while also securing long-term opportunities for local industry growth and workforce development.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said: “This investment in the P-8A Poseidon fleet will see them last longer and retain their lethality.

“It will deliver long term economic and strategic benefits while keeping our P‑8A Poseidon fleet at the cutting edge of operational capability.

“This is another example of the Albanese Government investing in key capabilities and sustaining key jobs in Australian defence industry.”

The RAAF currently operates a fleet of 12 P-8A Poseidon aircraft, with plans to expand this number by two additional aircraft by the end of 2026.

In 2024, Boeing secured a contract to revamp the RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon fleet.

The deal will see Boeing implement Increment 3 Block 2 software, systems, and sensor upgrades.