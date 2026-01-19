Bodycote is a provider of advanced heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Bodycote, a provider of specialist thermal processing services, has acquired Spectrum Thermal Processing, a heat treatment provider based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The transaction closed on 14 January and integration activities are currently in progress.

With this acquisition, Bodycote increases its presence in North America and strengthens its ability to serve aerospace, defence, space, and industrial clients throughout the northeastern US.

Spectrum Thermal Processing operates with Nadcap accreditation and ITAR compliance. Its services include vacuum heat treatment, low pressure carburising, and gas nitriding.

The facility is situated within a key aerospace and defence region and will become part of Bodycote’s Aerospace, Defence & Energy (ADE) division.

Customers will continue to work with their existing contacts at Spectrum and should not expect immediate changes to service levels. Over time, they will have access to Bodycote’s wider network and specialist technologies.

Bodycote chief executive officer Jim Fairbairn said: “This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to invest in high-growth, high-value sectors and to expand our capability in regions where customers need us most.

“Spectrum’s proven technical expertise and strong local relationships enhance our service offering and strengthen our position as the most experienced thermal-processing network in New England.”

The move adds to Bodycote’s network of Nadcap-accredited sites in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

This broader platform is expected to improve proximity for customers, reduce ramp-up times, and support supply chain resilience.

Bodycote Aerospace and Defence president Heidi McNary said: “Spectrum brings unique equipment, specialist processing capability, and a highly respected team into the Bodycote family.

“Their expertise strengthens our advanced heat-treating portfolio and further enhances the value we provide to aerospace engine manufacturers, defence primes, and leading industrial customers in the region.”

Bodycote aims to reinforce its service capacity and technical offering within one of the nation’s densest aerospace and defence corridors through this acquisition.