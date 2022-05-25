BlueHalo secures $1.4bn USSF contract for SCAR programme

BlueHalo will provide its broad area deployable ground terminal enabling resilient communication (BADGER) system for USSF’s SCAR programme. Credit: BlueHalo / PRNewswire.

US-based defence company BlueHalo has received a $1.4bn contract to modernise satellite operations under the US Space Force’s (USSF) Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) programme.

The company received the contract from the USSF’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO), a direct reporting unit of the USSF.

The SCAR programme focuses on providing satellite operations capabilities, including maximising automation, flexibility and commonality, while allowing continuous modernisation.

The programme involves full lifecycle development, from initial design to full-rate production.

BlueHalo will deliver advanced radio frequency (RF) solutions for the SCAR programme. This will include the company’s multi-band software-defined antenna (MSDA) technology, which forms the foundation of the programme to simplify mission operations.

The company will deliver a broad area deployable ground terminal enabling resilient communication (BADGER), which is built on the MSDA technology.

This system can be extended to several mission zones for establishing communication between various spatial, spectral and temporal targets.

To ensure successful implementation, BlueHalo will collaborate with Kratos Defence & Security Solutions. Kratos will supply its software-defined satellite ground system, OpenSpace platform.

Kratos will receive around $160m to provide OpenSpace along with other software, services and system elements.

The OpenSpace platform will allow scalable deployments within a cloud-agnostic, elastic and fully virtualised environment.

It will also allow the users to use new services instantly, unlike traditional hardware-based ground systems that can take weeks and months.

BlueHalo sector president Dan Gillings said: “Manufacturing of the BADGER systems will occur in our new state-of-the-art campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“This programme creates 60 new engineering and manufacturing jobs and presents a unique opportunity for the customer, BlueHalo, and key suppliers to be co-located within the Albuquerque area.”

In November last year, BlueHalo announced its acquisition of counter-uncrewed aircraft system (cUAS) technology developer Citadel Defense for an undisclosed sum.