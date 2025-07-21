Ben Hudson will lead Hanwha’s European and UK defence operations. Credit: Hanwha Aerospace.

South Korean defence company Hanwha Aerospace has appointed Ben Hudson as the chief executive officer (CEO) for its defence operations in Europe and the UK.

The appointment comes as Hanwha “looks to globalise” its business, with Hudson set to manage the company’s current operations in the region and drive future growth opportunities.

Ben Hudson is currently the CEO of Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA).

“Hanwha’s long-term vision starts at the very top of the company, with a drive to partner with our customers and create enduring sovereign capabilities that can deliver solutions to the defence and security challenges faced by nations now and into the future,” Hudson said.

Hudson held senior executive roles at BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, and General Dynamics units in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK before joining Hanwha.

The South Korean company is aiming to expedite expansion in Europe and solidify its status as a defence partner for Nato member states and European allies.

Hanwha’s operations in Europe began over 40 years ago with the establishment of Hanwha Europe near Frankfurt. The company has since expanded its regional presence through investments and partnerships in several countries.

In the naval domain, the company delivered five 37,000 tonne Tide-class replenishment at sea (RAS) ships to the UK and Norway in the last ten years. It also secured contracts for more than 800 K9 self-propelled howitzers across multiple European nations.

Additionally, Hanwha is supplying 290 Chunmoo multiple rocket launch systems as part of its strategic cooperation with Poland to enhance the country’s long-range firepower capabilities.

The company also serves as a major supplier of artillery modular charges to Nato customers throughout Europe.

Hanwha Global Defense president and CEO Michael Coulter said: “As Hanwha looks to further globalise our business, we are very pleased to appoint Ben—who brings deep experience across European defence markets—to this key role leading our business in Europe and the UK.

“Europe represents a vital part of Hanwha’s long-term, multi-domestic strategy, where we seek not only to expand our footprint, but also to invest in sovereign capacity and industrial resilience in partnership with local stakeholders.”

In May 2024, Hanwha Aerospace entered into a research and development contract with Romania’s Elie Carafoli National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS).

