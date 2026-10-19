Belgian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. Credit: Victor Maschek/Shutterstock.com.

Belgium will transfer 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine before the end of this year, marking a key escalation in its military support, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced in Brussels on 15 October.

The delivery, confirmed during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Council, updates Belgium’s previous commitment to Ukraine.

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“Ukraine urgently needs operational fighter jets and we can make our contribution,” De Wever said.

He noted that Belgium had “fallen a little behind because of delays with the F-35s, but those are now starting to arrive, which will enable us to send F-16s to Ukraine.”

This represents an acceleration of earlier Belgian pledges. In 2023, then-Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder stated Belgium would supply F-16s to Ukraine, with the first deliveries expected in 2025, and without specifying the quantity.

At that time, Dedonder linked the transfer to the build-up of Belgium’s new F-35 fighter capability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously indicated Belgium would deliver three F-16s by the end of 2026.

Belgium’s updated schedule triples that number, amid continued Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine.

De Wever, addressing the evolving threat landscape, said that operational F-16s are vital for Ukraine’s defence against Russian “jet-powered drones,” specifically citing the Geran-5.

According to The Kyiv Independent, these drones are harder to counter because of their speed, high altitude, and missile-like design, and have been used to target civilian infrastructure such as schools, retail outlets, data centres, and medical facilities.

The Presidential Office of Ukraine welcomed Belgium’s commitment, stating it was counting on Belgian support “with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them, which help us defend against Russian jet-powered ‘shaheds’.”

Zelensky and De Wever also discussed potential Belgian supplies of F-16 munitions in their talks.

F-16s, widely used for both air defence and strike operations, have been instrumental in intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. They can also target Russian positions along the front line with precision-guided munitions.

Efforts to bolster Ukraine’s operational capacity with the F-16 platform also include “mobile” simulators, delivered earlier this year to enhance pilot training and ensure standards align with Nato requirements, according to a Ukrainian Ministry of Defence statement released in April.

Belgium’s support for F-16 operations is being reinforced through broader European cooperation.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Defence awarded a contract to Belgian company Sabena Aerospace to provide engine maintenance and material management for legacy F-16s destined for Ukraine.