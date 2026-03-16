Baykar developed the K2 Kamikaze UAV indigenously with its own resource. Credit: ssi77/Shutterstock.com.

Turkiye’s Baykar has completed a series of flight tests of its indigenously developed K2 Kamikaze Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The UAV, developed within the framework of its cost-effective defence solutions strategy, demonstrated its autonomous operation, AI functionality, and ability to fly in formations, Baykar said.

The tests involved five aircraft flying from the Keşan Flight Training and Test Center on 13 and 14 March 2026, performing “right echelon,” “line,” and “V” formations during sorties over the Gulf of Saros.

During the multi-platform scenarios, the K2 UAVs relied on their AI, sensors, and software to determine their positions within the group, maintaining formation “without error” and completing assigned tasks.

The platform also showed its capacity to execute additional formations, including “Turan” and “wall.”

The K2 Kamikaze UAV, which uses AI-assisted swarm technology, represents a different method within the expendable UAV category.

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The ongoing research and development aim to develop versions of the platform capable of returning to base after delivering munitions, allowing for potential reuse.

The project aims to field high-impact platforms that can be mass-produced at low cost, minimizing the use of expensive munitions. This approach targets the cost-effective neutralization of the adversary’s critical targets.

The system’s navigation is designed for environments with electronic warfare where global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) may be unavailable or heavily jammed.

Using gimbal and night-vision cameras under the fuselage, the UAV visually scans terrain features to estimate its position and can autonomously proceed toward targets even without GNSS signals.

The onboard EO/IR gimbal camera provides reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities as well as precise target location through visual lock-on.

Additional features include coordinate-based precision strikes and both line-of-sight (LOS) and beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) satellite datalink communication for operational flexibility.

With a take-off weight of up to 800 kilograms (kg) and a payload capacity for a 200kg warhead, the K2 is claimed to be the largest kamikaze platform in its category.

The UAV supports short-runway operations for take-off and landing, a range exceeding 2,000 kilometres (km), top speeds above 200 km/h, and over 13 hours of endurance for long-range missions.

The project aims to deploy platforms suitable for mass production at reduced cost while decreasing reliance on expensive munitions. Its objective is to offer cost-effective solutions for neutralising critical targets.

Baykar has fully funded its projects independently since inception.

In 2025, it retained its position as the world’s largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle market sector, reporting an export volume of $2.2bn.