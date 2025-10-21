Bank of America and Rothschild & Co have secured the leading positions as financial advisers in Europe’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025, in terms of value and volume, respectively.

As per the financial advisers league table by data and analytics company GlobalData, Bank of America topped the charts for the highest value of advised deals, with a cumulative worth of $49.4bn.

Rothschild & Co led the field in deal volume, having advised on 81 transactions.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “There was more than a three-fold year-on-year (YoY) jump in the total value of deals advised by Bank of America during Q1-Q3 2025. Resultantly, its ranking by value also took a leap from the 13th position to the top spot. During Q1-Q3 2025, Bank of America advised on seven billion-dollar deals, which also included one mega deal valued around $20bn.

“The involvement in these big-ticket deals helped the investment bank register a massive jump in terms of value and top the chart by this metric.

“Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co was the top adviser by volume during Q1-Q3 2024, and despite registering a year-on-year decline, it retained its leadership position by this metric during Q1-Q3 2025. Apart from leading by volume, Rothschild & Co also held the fifth position by value during the period.”

Trailing Bank of America in deal value, Goldman Sachs advised on transactions amounting to $46.6bn and thereby securing the second spot.

JP Morgan followed with $37.4bn, with Barclays and Rothschild & Co completing the top five, advising on deals worth $34.5bn and $27.4bn, respectively.

In terms of deal volume, PwC claimed the second spot, advising on 74 deals. Although Clearwater also advised on 74 deals, it took the third position due to lower deal value.

Houlihan Lokey and Ernst & Young also featured among the top five, advising on 71 and 69 deals, respectively.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

