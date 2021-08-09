BAE wins contract for Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft enhancements

Typhoon is one of the most advanced combat aircraft. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has won a contract valued at approximately $188m (£135m) to enhance the capabilities of the Typhoon multi-role combat fighter aircraft.

The contract is part of the commitment by the Eurofighter consortium and the four partner nations UK, Spain, Italy and Germany, to continue developing the fighter aircraft’s technology-led capability.

Eurofighter consortium includes BAE Systems, Airbus Spain, Leonardo and Airbus Germany.

BAE’s current work on Typhoon development involves the design and exploitation of new large touchscreen cockpit displays.

This development will enable Typhoon pilots to evaluate and respond to increasing volumes of data from the sensors and datalinks of the aircraft.



BAE Systems Europe Air Typhoon programme director Richard Hamilton said: “This contract marks another significant milestone in the continued development of Typhoon’s capability as we apply our breadth of expertise to further advance its combat air capability, ensuring it has the technologies required for the future battlespace.

“The contract will sustain 100 highly-skilled engineering roles in the North West and is just one example of a number of technology-led innovations being developed on Typhoon, which will help to keep the UK skill base at the forefront of the global combat air sector and sustainable skills required to deliver the next generation future combat air system.”

Over 5,000 employees from BAE Systems offer direct support for the Typhoon programme in the UK, which supports another 10,000 jobs in the UK economy.

In November last year, BAE Systems received a contract worth £1.3bn to help the manufacture of 38 new Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the German Air Force.

In a separate development, Eurofighter partner nations have finalised a deal valued at approximately $354m (€300m) to deliver a package of weapon systems for the multi-role type.

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug CEO Herman Claesen and NETMA deputy general manager Ruediger Knoepfel signed the Performance 3 Enhancement package.

This contract provides the further steps in the capability evolution of the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.