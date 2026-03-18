The U-2 conducts high-altitude surveillance and reconnaissance operations for US and allied forces. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has secured a contract from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia to deliver sustainment and technical support for the AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System (ADS) installed on the US Air Force’s U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft.

The agreement tasks BAE Systems with delivering continuous field service assistance for the aircraft’s electronic warfare (EW) system and carry out repairs to ensure the system remains operational.

The company will also supply software updates that enable the system to address emerging threats.

The AN/ALQ-221 ADS integrates radar warning and electronic countermeasure capabilities. These features allow U-2 pilots to detect potential dangers and deploy protective measures during missions.

With its long-range sensors and onboard data processing, the ADS enhances the U-2’s ability to operate in contested airspace and collect intelligence that informs military decision-making.

BAE Systems U-2 product area director Tim Angulas said: “The Advanced Defensive System for the U-2 is part of BAE Systems’ long legacy in electronic warfare. Evolving, modernising, and sustaining EW systems is in our DNA. Our efforts ensure they can operate effectively throughout their lifecycles.”

The U-2S aircraft, produced by Lockheed Martin, is designed for high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance. It supports signals, imagery, and electronic intelligence collection.

The aircraft features a single seat and engine as well as long wings that help it carry heavy sensor loads to high elevations of up to 70,000ft, and maintain extended flight duration over operational areas.

Notably, the aircraft is among several assets currently deployed by the US as part of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

The modular architecture of the U-2 enables rapid integration and deployment of new technologies by BAE Systems for evolving operational requirements.

BAE Systems has updated and developed the ADS over its 60-year history, and the system forms a key component of the U-2’s modernisation programme.

The company supports the AN/ALQ-221 ADS from its Nashua, New Hampshire facility and through dedicated field service representatives.

In 2020, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works received a $50m contract from the US Air Force to further upgrade the U-2 aircraft’s avionics suite as part of ongoing advancements for future operational needs.