Turkish Air Force representatives recently visited BAE Systems’ facility to review production progress. Credit: BAE Systems Air via X.

BAE Systems has begun assembling the front fuselage of the first Eurofighter Typhoon being built for Türkiye, marking the start of production activity for the country’s order for 20 new aircraft.

The work is taking place at BAE Systems’ Samlesbury site in Lancashire, while Airbus Defence and Space is manufacturing the centre fuselage in Germany, according to the company.

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BAE Systems shared the update on X following a recent visit by Turkish Air Force representatives to the UK facility to review progress.

Türkiye signed an agreement for the 20-aircraft purchase in October 2025, becoming the Typhoon programme’s 10th operator.

The first aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2030.

BAE Systems’ Türkiye vice-president Dave Ward said: “This is an exciting moment for the programme and a demonstration to our Turkish customer that Europe’s defence industry is working hard to deliver on our commitments to them.

“Typhoon will become a key part of Türkiye’s frontline, further strengthening its position as the backbone of Nato’s combat air power and this latest milestone is an important step towards making this a reality.”

The procurement process began with a memorandum of understanding signed by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Güler and the then UK Defence Secretary John Healey at the IDEF exhibition in Istanbul on 23 July 2025.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer subsequently finalised the agreement in Ankara on 27 October 2025.

Türkiye Today reported that the contract, covering aircraft, mission equipment and munitions, was valued at about £5.4bn ($7.2bn).

The UK Government put the potential programme value, including training and support, at up to £8bn.

Türkiye is also reportedly discussing potential Typhoon acquisitions from Qatar and Oman.

According to Türkiye Today, the Eurofighter consortium has identified a possible follow-on order for 24 new-build aircraft among its sales opportunities.