BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to examine opportunities for joint development in uncrewed air systems (UAS).

As per the MoU, experts from Turkish Aerospace will work alongside BAE Systems’ combat air specialists to identify and pursue joint opportunities in uncrewed system technologies.

BAE Systems FalconWorks division managing director Dave Holmes said: “We see this as the start of a deep and meaningful alliance between our two organisations, each bringing complementary skills and capabilities to the table and a strong portfolio of uncrewed assets which we can leverage and combine to create a range of compelling and cost-effective solutions.”

BAE Systems has been developing autonomous systems to address defence and security needs in various markets.

The company is working on Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACPs) designed to deliver different air power functions with varied operational ranges, payload capacities, and costs.

Its family of uncrewed platforms includes the T-Series range of all-electric UAS, intended for heavy lift operations, and Koios, developed to provide intelligence and surveillance capabilities for tactical applications.

In September 2025, the company formed a strategic partnership with Lockheed Martin for the creation of new uncrewed autonomous air systems (UAAS).

The signing of the MoU with Turkish Aerospace also comes at a time when BAE Systems’ Warton site in the UK continued its Eurofighter production line following a recent order by Türkiye for 20 Typhoon fighter jets.

In other activities relating to BAE Systems, the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator (CCMCS), developed in cooperation with Textron Systems Corporation, has been approved by the US Air Force for training on the EA-37B electronic attack mission system.

The simulator provides training designed to replicate all primary controls, displays, and systems used on board the EA-37B aircraft.

It enables crew members to practise electronic warfare operations, mission planning, communication, decision-making, and teamwork.

The EA-37B operates as a long-range electromagnetic warfare platform for the US Department of War, with tasks focused on disrupting adversary communications, radar functions, navigation systems, and air defences.

