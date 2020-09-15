BAE Systems to provide additional EW systems for F-35 Lightning II

BAE Systems has won a contract to provide additional electronic warfare (EW) systems for F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft.

Awarded by Lockheed Martin, the contract covers EW systems for Lot 15, Lot 16 long lead, sustainment spares and retrofit kits for the aircraft.

This is expected to provide higher situational awareness and threat response capabilities, which will aid critical missions in disputed airspace.

As a main system partner in the F-35 programme, BAE Systems assists with various stages of the aircraft’s lifecycle.

The company is working to design and develop new functions to boost the system’s offensive and defensive capabilities and to maintain its combat readiness. It has delivered over 500 EW systems for the F-35.



BAE Systems F-35 Solutions vice-president Deborah Norton said: “Our goal is to deliver capabilities that provide warfighters with a distinct advantage on the battlefield.

“This contract underscores our partnership with Lockheed Martin and our collective commitment to deliver affordable, sustainable, and world-class electronic warfare systems to combat evolving threats.”

Lockheed Martin also awarded a contract to Elbit Systems-Cyclone to produce assemblies for Forward Equipment Bay assemblies.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply assemblies for the Forward Equipment Bay made from composite materials and associated structures for all F-35 variants.

The company will provide more than 1,400 components during the four-year contract period.

Elbit Systems Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “We are proud to have been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide additional structural assemblies for the F-35 aircraft.

“This contract reflects the recognition and trust we have established with Lockheed Martin in our many years of collaborative work.”

Earlier this month, Collins Aerospace’s Australian arm achieved a major milestone with the delivery of the 1,000th 360° situational awareness system for the global F‑35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

