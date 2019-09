BAE Systems has assembled a team with industry partners to support the US Air Force (USAF) Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Launch Enterprise.

The company will assist with the centre’s Systems and Engineering and Integration Program.

The BAE Systems-led team includes LinQuest, Booz Allen Hamilton, Space Vector, a.i. solutions, VETS, Advanced Core Concepts and GreenDart.

The company and its partners will bring more than 200 launch experts to the project. The team will provide the SMC with a systems engineering and integration solution.

BAE Systems noted that the end-to-end solution will contribute to an accelerated launch tempo and mission assurance of entrant launch vehicles.



BAE Systems air force solutions business area vice-president and general manager Pete Trainer said: “BAE Systems is proud to bring together this exceptional team of more than 200 launch experts, ready to provide the Air Force with the low-risk systems engineering, integration and launch solution it needs now and in the future.

“Our partners are leaders in their fields and committed to joining BAE Systems in supporting this critical space mission.”

The company provides launch support solutions in mission-critical and high-risk environments.

As a mission partner at SMC, LinQuest delivers systems engineering and integration, as well as CMMI for Acquisition (CMMI-ACQ) processes.

The team will also leverage Booz Allen Hamilton’s expertise in launch and test range systems and launch support.

a.i. solutions specialises in launch systems engineering, integration and mission assurance, while Space Vector provides integration of vehicles and payloads.

Advanced Core Concepts has over 35 experience in launch risk management. The company provides space and launch systems scientific, engineering and technical services.

VETS will bring launch range systems knowledge and GreenDart will provide new entrant certification expertise.