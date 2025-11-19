The T-7A provides integrated live, virtual, and constructive training for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircrew. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems, Boeing, and Saab have entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) fast-jet trainer programme.

The partners plan to use Boeing T-X aircraft, officially called the T-7A Red Hawk, as the foundation of the new training system.

The joint effort will focus on delivering a training solution that combines live and synthetic elements, along with associated mission systems tailored for advanced pilot training.

In addition, the partners will explore further opportunities to expand participation by UK suppliers in supporting the aircraft.

BAE Systems will take responsibility for leading the initiative and overseeing final assembly in the UK, which will involve UK-based industrial activity and the creation of related jobs.

BAE Systems air sector group managing director Simon Barnes said: “Our new collaboration with Boeing and Saab will enable us to present a compelling offer to the UK Royal Air Force and our global customers, leveraging the latest tech innovation in training systems and a world-class jet trainer aircraft. We’re committed to ensuring this solution offers the best overall outcome for the nation to support the UK’s combat air readiness and deliver economic benefit.”

The need for a new Advanced Jet Trainer was identified in the 2025 Strategic Defence Review.

The T-7A Red Hawk, which has already been selected by the United States Air Force (USAF), for its advanced pilot training system, is being developed by Boeing in partnership with Saab as part of the T-X programme.

The aircraft is designed to deliver integrated live and synthetic training for aircrew, incorporating technology suitable for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircraft operations.

The first T-7A Red Hawk aircraft produced using digital design methods was unveiled in April 2022.

In March 2025, Boeing announced its plans to begin deliveries of the first production units of T-7A Red Hawk aircraft in early 2026.

