The latest IFF system improves the ability to identify allies and threats during complex operations. Credit: © BAE Systems.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has awarded a $11m contract to BAE Systems for the integration of the AN/APX-127(V)1 combined interrogator transponder (CIT) onto the KF-21 Boramae aircraft.

The system, intended for tactical aircraft, aims to improve identification capabilities between friendly and hostile units, supporting enhanced decision-making in complex operational environments.

According to BAE Systems, the CIT’s open-system design enables software upgrades without major hardware changes, which can help limit costs and technical risks in future updates. This Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system also offers multi-functional features and meets current standards for encryption, anti-jamming and cybersecurity resilience.

The AN/APX-127(V)1 platform is Mark XIIB IFF certified and includes Mode S and Mode 5 configurations for facilitating secure, encrypted information exchange.

The system also incorporates additional receive channels for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast In, which assists in identifying allied aircraft in complex environments.

BAE Systems Combat Identification Products programme area director Seth Guanu stated: “The APX-127 combined interrogator transponder will equip the KF-21 aircraft with state-of-the-art IFF to help bolster the Republic of Korea’s national defence strategy. This new system gives fifth-generation fighter pilots an edge in air superiority missions and allows them to maintain interoperability with US and coalition partners.”

The AN/APX-127(V)1 serves as a direct replacement for the currently fielded AN/APX-126(V) CIT on the KF-21 due to its compatible form factor.

Integration work will take place at BAE Systems locations in Greenlawn, New York, and Austin, Texas, with delivery and certification of the upgraded units for KAI scheduled for 2026.

BAE Systems has supplied more than 1,500 interrogators, 6,000 combined interrogator transponders, and 16,000 transponders globally across military branches.

Its IFF products are deployed in air defence, weapons systems support, air traffic control management and range instrumentation for US and allied forces.

