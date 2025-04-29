Through the FORGE C2 initiative, the Space Force plans to implement BAE Systems’ software. Credit: © BAE Systems.

The US Space Force Space Systems Command has chosen BAE Systems to deliver a new satellite command and control (C2) system as part of its Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) initiative.

The system is expected to enhance the C2 capabilities for several Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) missile warning satellites.

Additionally, the existing Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) constellation will be transitioned onto the new FORGE C2 system.

Through the FORGE C2 initiative, the Space Force plans to implement BAE Systems’ software to integrate telemetry, tracking and command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management functions into a unified platform.

This consolidation aims to simplify operations for satellite operators, allowing them to control the Space Force’s missile warning satellites using core applications.

The anticipated outcomes include reduced operations and maintenance costs, minimised training requirements, and enhanced extensibility for future missile warning systems.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Ground Systems & Services vice president and general manager Don Speranzini said: “FORGE C2 represents an innovative new approach to advancing command and control capabilities for the Space Force.

“Our team has worked as a mission partner with the Space Force to develop a system that effectively monitors threats and helps strengthen the defence of the US and our allied nations. We’re proud to contribute to this critical mission.”

In 2024, BAE Systems was selected by the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) to create a prototype ground system for the FORGE C2 project.

The company was among four competitors participating in Phase I of the project, which focuses on the integration and demonstration of prototype capabilities.

Following the completion of the initial phase, selected designs will proceed to advanced stages of development and undergo testing. This progression is in preparation for the inaugural launch of the Next-Gen OPIR polar satellite, which is presently slated for 2028.

BAE Systems has also contributed to the development of infrared sensor payloads for the Next-Gen OPIR constellation for the advancement of the FORGE C2 system.