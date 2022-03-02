BAE Systems conducts flight test of MUM-T technology

The test achieved its primary goal that involved demonstrating collaborative mission execution capabilities in an operationally representative environment. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has conducted a flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology at a test range belonging to the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The test was carried out in collaboration with the Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO).

It included multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned fighter aircraft to demonstrate MUM-T capabilities in a combat mission.

During the flight test, the uncrewed air vehicles (UAVs) operated together to devise and execute the necessary tactics, as well as complete the mission autonomously.

The pilot in the jet monitored the mission’s progress and interacted with the unmanned platforms as required using BAE Systems’ human-machine interface (HMI).

According to the BAE Systems statement, the test achieved its primary goal that involved demonstrating collaborative mission execution capabilities in an operationally representative environment.

BAE Systems Controls and Avionics Solutions vice-president and general manager Ehtisham Siddiqui said: “The development of autonomous technology is crucial to protect our warfighters against emerging threats.

“This flight test demonstrates our team’s commitment to accelerate the deployment of reliable and innovative manned-unmanned teaming solutions for mission success.”

The company will continue to work with DoD to advance the technology and develop additional capabilities to further mature the MUM-T suite for operational readiness.

In the next phase of flight tests, the company will seek to improve the mission suite’s capabilities and technology.

The MUM-T programme-related work is based at BAE Systems’ facility in Endicott, New York.

