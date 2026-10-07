Bae Systems’ AN/ASQ-239 EW offers situational awareness and self-protection on the battlefield. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has received an order from Lockheed Martin to manufacture electronic warfare (EW) systems for F-35 fighter aircraft, including equipment for new production and upgrades to older jets.

The contract covers AN/ASQ-239 systems for F-35 Lots 20-22, as well as retrofit and modernisation work on aircraft already in service, BAE Systems said.

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Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The AN/ASQ-239 EW suite, which BAE Systems produces for the F-35, is designed to enhance the aircraft’s situational awareness and survivability across contested environments.

The company said the system features electronic sensing, rapid signal processing, and threat detection capabilities that enable pilots to identify and respond to potential dangers such as enemy fighters, missiles, and integrated air defence systems.

Operators can update the system using software, allowing the F-35 platform to adapt quickly to evolving threats.

BAE Systems F-35 Solutions vice president Amber Dolan said: “We’ve been a trusted contributor since the origin of the Joint Strike Fighter program, and we’ve continuously evolved our EW hardware and software to maintain our warfighters’ decisive battlespace advantage.

“We’re laser-focused on scaling production and delivering software-based capabilities to meet the rapid pace of conflict.”

BAE Systems said it has delivered more than 1,500 AN/ASQ-239 systems for the F-35. The systems are designed and manufactured at the company’s sites in Austin, Texas, and Manchester, Merrimack and Nashua in New Hampshire.

The company is employing automation, updated system designs, and a strengthened supply chain to support increased production rates. It has also expanded its facilities to manage and deliver higher volumes of systems more efficiently.

In December 2021, BAE Systems won a $493m contract to upgrade and modernise the EW system for the F-35 Lightning II.