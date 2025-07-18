BAE Systems’ APKWS laser-guidance kit launched from a TRV-150. Credit: BAE Systems plc.

BAE Systems has conducted trials in the US where it successfully deployed a precision munition from an uncrewed air system (UAS) for the first time.

During these tests, munitions enhanced with BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) laser-guidance kit were launched from a TRV-150, a modified variant of the company’s Malloy T-150 UAS.

The munition effectively hit both airborne and ground-based targets.

This event signifies the “first air-to-air engagement” of an APKWS guidance kit from a UAS platform, expanding its deployment on crewed combat aircraft such as the F-16, F-18, and Apache helicopter.

BAE Systems FalconWorks business development director Anthony Gregory said: “Uncrewed systems are an increasingly important part of our customers’ arsenals and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to show how UAS technology can further help them maintain an edge on the ever-evolving modern battlefield.

“These trials have significantly advanced our ability to deliver this new tactical option at a fraction of the cost of conventional means, showcasing that we continue to address the challenges of tomorrow through innovation and collaboration.”

The trial was executed at the US Army Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

The BAE Systems’ Malloy T-150 was adapted to align with the US Marine Corps logistics specifications, known as the SURVICE TRV-150.

UK-based engineers from BAE Systems contributed their expertise in weapons integration to incorporate the APKWS guidance kit into unguided rockets, thereby converting them into precision-guided munitions.

The integration into the TRV-150 surpassed expectations in all areas including platform performance and precision in striking targets without any misses, said the company.

SURVICE Engineering president Greg Thompson said: “While originally designed as a tactical edge logistics drone, adding strike packages to different variants of the TRV is a natural extension that leverages an already-fielded UAS as a multi-role offensive and defensive asset.

“Providing medium UAS-delivered air and ground target strike capability will be a force-multiplying game changer and we are excited to play a role in bringing this new capability to our US and allied-nation warfighters.”

The trials were also supported by Invariant Corporation, Arnold Defense, General Dynamics UK, and L3Harris.

Following these promising outcomes, the team plans to refine the system further in preparation for battlefield deployment.

Future enhancements will include integrating more autonomous technologies.

