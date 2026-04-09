The flight test will provide insights into how a low-cost precision weapon could be integrated in the aircraft. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has confirmed the successful test firing of the APKWS laser-guidance kit from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at its flight test development centre in Warton, Lancashire.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) provided the Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft for the launch, which struck a ground-based target at a UK military range.

Manufactured by BAE Systems in the US, the APKWS laser-guidance kit is a multi-role, in-service system intended to address a range of threats while supporting lower-cost operations.

The system equips armed forces globally and supports air-to-surface and air-to-air strikes across multiple aircraft types, including the F-16, A-10, and several rotary-wing platforms.

The recent trial forms part of the broader development aimed at enhancing the Eurofighter Typhoon’s operational capabilities, with a specific focus on affordable countermeasures for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

The trial results will also inform how low-cost precision weapons could be integrated into the aircraft for future operations.

According to BAE Systems, this aligns with capability upgrades planned for the Typhoon to improve effectiveness in current and future combat scenarios.

BAE Systems’ Air sector, air operations managing director Richard Hamilton said: “As the UK’s sovereign provider of combat air capability, we play a crucial role in supporting the UK armed forces – working closely with the Ministry of Defence to develop technologies that strengthen our national defence capabilities.

“This trial with the APKWS laser-guidance kit on Typhoon demonstrates a game-changing capability and a cost-effective solution that would enhance Typhoon’s already impressive range of weapons capabilities.”

The APKWS kit contains Distributed Aperture Semi-Active Laser Seeker (DASALS) optics fixed to all four guidance wings.

Protective wing-slot seals cover these optics before firing to prevent damage, after which the wings deploy and the optics guide the rocket to targets at ranges exceeding six kilometres.

The Eurofighter Typhoon operates a variety of advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, including Meteor missiles and Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles for deep strike and precision attack.

The APKWS kit’s integration is set to expand these operational options, as further tests, including against aerial targets, are planned.

In July last year, BAE Systems conducted trials in the US where it successfully deployed a precision munition from an uncrewed air system (UAS) for the first time.