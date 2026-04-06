TRIDON Mk2 is a truck-mounted 40 mm anti-aircraft gun system. Credit: © 2026 BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has signed a $180m worth contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the TRIDON Mk2 anti-aircraft system.

TRIDON Mk2 is a self-propelled, remotely controlled, truck-mounted 40 mm anti-aircraft gun system. FMV is procuring the system to address a gap in current air defence, according to the company.

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BAE Systems said the system can engage multiple targets and a range of aerial threats, including drones, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

The company added that it can also target ground threats such as armoured vehicles, and that it is intended to protect military forces and civil infrastructure.

The carrier vehicle uses an off-road truck from Scania, though BAE Systems said the system can operate on other platforms, including tracked vehicles.

BAE Systems described the system as “modular” and said it can adapt to changing needs and incorporate new technologies.

BAE Systems Bofors president Lena Gillström said: “We are more committed than ever to providing our customers with protection from ever-evolving aerial threats. The TRIDON Mk2 has been designed for today’s warfare, and we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to put our customers in the best position to meet future challenges.”

The latest contract follows FMV’s February procurement of TRIDON Mk2 systems on behalf of Sweden and Denmark for donation to Ukraine, as part of a package intended to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

BAE Systems said the systems intended for donation to Ukraine include upgrades with command-and-control systems and Saab’s Giraffe 1X radar system. The package also includes spare parts and ammunition, including advanced pre-fragmented, programmable, proximity-fused (3P) ammunition.

In February last year, the governments of Sweden and Norway said they would support Ukraine’s defence industry by acquiring RBS 70 and TRIDON Mk2 air defence systems.