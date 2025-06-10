BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems will develop multi-sensor satellite system for international markets. Credit: Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock.

BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems have formalised an agreement to develop a multi-sensor satellite system for global distribution.

The partnership intends to leverage BAE Systems’ know-how in ultra-wide band radio frequency (RF) sensors alongside Hanwha Systems’ expertise in the space sector, particularly in the development of advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR), to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) offerings.

The envisioned system is set to integrate a suite of sensors capable of gathering both RF and SAR data. This data will then be processed using machine learning algorithms on edge processors situated onboard the satellites.

The goal is to produce and transmit actionable intelligence and insights in a secure manner.

BAE Systems digital intelligence space director Rachael Hoyle said: “Bringing together our pedigree in space with Hanwha Systems’ expertise in SAR satellites represents an exciting opportunity to progress ISR capabilities from space for international markets. We’re looking forwards to building this relationship and advancing space technologies together.”

BAE Systems has set its sights on deploying its inaugural low Earth orbit satellite cluster by 2025.

The mission, dubbed Azalea, is designed to enhance the capacity of both domestic and international markets to comprehend space-related threats and hazards.

The company is achieving this through partnerships with various entities across the world.

UK Industry Minister Sarah Jones said: “The UK and South Korea are already world leaders in the space industry, and this new partnership is exactly what we both need to create jobs, advance cutting-edge technologies and expand into new international markets.

“Our modern Industrial Strategy will set out how we’ll boost the space sector further to reach new heights and unlock more investment and jobs in the industries of tomorrow, as part of this government’s Plan for Change.”

Recently, BAE Systems secured a $1.2bn contract from the US Space Systems Command to equip the US Space Force with missile tracking satellite capabilities.

