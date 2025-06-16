The MoU for collaboration was signed at the Polish Air Force University’s centenary celebrations. Credit: Babcock International Group PLC.

Babcock International has joined forces with the Polish Air Force University to advance military training using advanced technology and sensory training.

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to conduct joint research and development efforts to enhance training.

Polish Air Force University Rector Commandant brigadier general pilot Krzysztof Cur said: “The aim of the cooperation is to build even stronger relations between science and industry, which will allow for the full use of experience, knowledge and modern technologies in the aviation sector.”

This initiative will integrate immersive aviation simulations within Babcock’s Immersive Training Experience (BITE), aiming to accelerate mission preparedness.

BITE is an interactive platform created to facilitate both individual and group training exercises. It replicates the conditions of urban operations, encompassing the physical, sensory, and mental trials encountered in such settings.

The experiential tool’s design is adaptable, portable, and modular, enabling swift and effective training for personnel to acclimate them to intense and stressful situations, according to Babcock.

The MoU capitalises on Babcock’s know-how in analysing training needs and its track record in delivering military training, which is crucial for developing skills within Poland to support the nation’s air force missions.

Babcock training business managing director Jo Rayson said: “The MoU with Polish Air Force University broadens our partnerships with leading academic institutions in Poland and will facilitate the transfer of unique knowledge and experience between industry and academia in country. We look forward to joining forces to create best in class training solutions.”

This partnership aligns with Babcock’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the modernisation of Poland’s military capabilities.

It builds on a recent MoU signed in May 2025, between Babcock, Airbus, and CAE that proposes a comprehensive solution for supplying military helicopters and related training services to the Polish Air Force.

Earlier in January the same year, Babcock secured a 17-year contract to supply and maintain air training solutions for both the French Air and Space Force and the Navy.

