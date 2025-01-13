Babcock has secured a 17-year contract to deliver and maintain air training solutions for the French Air and Space Force, as well as the Navy.
Valued at €795m ($810.15m), the contract issued by the French Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA) involves training of cadet pilots using 22 new PC-7 MkX Pilatus aircraft alongside 12 training simulators at the Salon-de-Provence Air Base.
This initiative is aimed at preparing them for specialisation in either combat or transport aviation roles.
The scope of the contract extends beyond equipment provision to encompass full lifecycle support of the aircraft, infrastructure, and pilot gear.
The PC-7 MKX, with a wingspan of almost 10.5 metres, was unveiled in 2021.
It represents an upgraded version of the Pilatus PC-7 MkII and is said to have endured “acid testing” in 2020 under extreme temperatures in the UAE.
This new agreement is expected to generate more than 100 jobs in the Salon-de-Provence and Le Cannet-des-Maures regions, including positions for engineers, technicians, project managers, and administrative staff.
These professionals will contribute to delivering nearly 11,000 flight hours and 6,500 simulator training hours annually to around 120 students.
Babcock Aviation chief executive and France CEO Pierre Basquin said: “The French Air and Space Force and French Navy play leading roles in national and international security. We are delighted to support our customer with their air-based training requirements, further enabling them to focus on delivering critical military aviation needs.
“This new long-term contract underpins our strong relationship with the French Air and Space Force and places us as its main capability support partner in fighter pilot training programmes.”
Babcock has been collaborating with the French Air and Space Force since 2018, providing training systems and managing a fleet of 26 PC-21 aircraft at the Cognac-Châteaubernard Air Base.
This announcement comes after the Netherlands Ministry of Defence selected Pilatus in October 2024, to supply eight PC-7 Mk X aircraft and two simulators.
It was intended to replace the 13 PC-7 trainers acquired in 2008 that are approaching the end of their operational life.