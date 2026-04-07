Babcock announces leadership changes as CEO David Lockwood is set to retire later this year. Credit: Iryna Tolmachova/Shutterstock.com.

Babcock International has designated Harry Holt, head of the company’s Nuclear sector, as deputy chief executive officer.

Holt will assume full CEO responsibilities when current CEO David Lockwood retires later this year.

In a statement released on 2 April 2026, Babcock said: “Harry Holt now steps fully into the role of Deputy CEO as he prepares to succeed our CEO David Lockwood when he retires later this year.”

Babcock first disclosed David Lockwood’s planned retirement in its third quarter trading update in January and named Harry Holt as his successor.

Holt will collaborate with Lockwood during the transition period to facilitate a smooth handover of leadership.

The company has also named Neal Misell, previously chief executive of the Mission Systems division, as CEO of the Nuclear business, effective immediately.

Misell has held various leadership roles in Babcock’s UK and international operations.

“Neal has a proven track record of success and will lead our Nuclear Sector through an exciting time of growth and continued transformation,” Babcock said.

Louise Atkinson, who had served as chief people officer, will now head the Mission Systems business. She has over 13 years of senior leadership experience in Babcock’s Procurement and Supply Chain, Training, and Defence Equipment within the group’s Land business.

Following Atkinson’s new appointment, Jen McElhinney becomes interim chief people officer.

According to the company, McElhinney’s experience includes roles as people director for corporate functions, chief of staff to the chief HR officer, and people director for aviation.

Babcock said: “These changes to our Executive Committee reflect the strength and depth of our senior team and our focus on continuing to build a sustainable, successful future.”

In a related development, last month Babcock International announced the resignation of Andrew Cridland, chief executive officer of Babcock Australasia, after more than ten years with the company.