Officials at the signing of the MoU. Credit: © Babcock International Group.

Babcock and defence electronics company Aselsan have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to examine the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) requirements for a Surface Electronic Warfare Threat (SEWT) training system.

The SEWT system is included within the Next Generation Operational Training (NGOT) programme, which aims to bring together synthetic and live elements, as well as supporting enablers, for unified operational training delivery.

A press release issued on 3 February 2026 stated that the partners will evaluate options for providing a simulation capability that replicates integrated air defence systems and supports the UK’s objectives to enhance military readiness.

Babcock Future Business vice president Austin Lewis said: “Through this MoU, we are exploring how our complementary strengths with ASELSAN could align to support the RAF’s future training requirements.

“This collaboration allows us to assess potential routes together, bringing technical insight and integrated systems expertise into a shared effort to understand how dependable training capabilities for aircrew could be shaped.”

Babcock and Aselsan plan to develop a joint approach to potentially provide simulation environments that reflect real-world threats and operational complexity.

This effort aims to prepare aircrew for current and future mission demands by combining operational experience with technical capabilities.

No further details regarding timelines or specific system features have been released.

Aselsan Europe and America business development and marketing director Erhan Ülgen said: “Our globally tested and proven expertise in electronic warfare will create great value for the RAF and ensure readiness of air crews in the face of modern and future challenges.

“Bringing together Aselsan and Babcock’s key strengths will secure a cutting edge and sustainable solution for the RAF’s training needs.”