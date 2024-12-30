The Leonardo M-346FA is a dual-seat and weapon-ready subsonic jet. Credit: © Federal Ministry of Defense.

Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner has endorsed the acquisition of the Leonardo M-346FA jets as a replacement for the decommissioned Saab 105 trainers.

This decision aligns with the General Staff’s recommendation and adheres to the budgetary provisions established in the 2022 multi-year financial plan and the “ÖBH 2032+” development strategy.

Discussions are ongoing with the Italian government to finalise the contract, with an emphasis on involving Austrian industry for economic benefit and domestic industrial reinforcement.

Governor Thomas Stelzer said: “This decision is a positive conclusion to the challenging year 2024 for the Vogler Air Base in Linz-Hörsching and also for the state of Upper Austria and a very good start to the new year 2025.

“The purchase of new jets to replace the Saab 105 fleet will strengthen the air base’s military relevance. This will enhance the site in the long term and secure the many high-quality jobs for decades to come.”

The Leonardo M-346FA, a dual-seat, weapon-ready subsonic jet, will serve multiple roles within the Austrian Armed Forces, including pilot training, land force support, and air defence.

The aircraft features a fly-by-wire system, cockpit interfaces with HUD and MFD, HOTAS controls, and the PARS safety mechanism.

Autonomous operation is facilitated by an Auxiliary Power Unit.

The M-346FA’s training system includes ETTS, which simulates sensors, weapons, and Computer Generated Forces (CGF).

It also enables real-time interaction through Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training with aircraft, simulators, and generated environments.

The system also includes Ground Based Training System (GBTS), offering a suite of simulation, multimedia courses, mission planning, and an ILS service to optimise fleet and simulator utilisation.

In 2020, Leonardo reported the successful maiden flight of the operational M-346FA variant equipped with Grifo radar.