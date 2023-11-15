Northrop Grumman Corporation has achieved a successful first flight of the MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft. Conducted at the Palmdale Aircraft Integration Centre in California, the flight signifies a production step as Northrop Grumman delivers Australia’s first Triton by 2024.
The Triton, designed for the US Navy and Royal Australian Air Force, is an uncrewed aerial system dedicated to maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting.
The inaugural flight, taking place on Thursday, 9 November, saw a total flight time of approximately 6 hours and 24 minutes. Various airworthiness evaluations, including engine, flight control, and fuel system checks, along with basic aircraft handling tests, were successfully conducted.
Australia faces human, drug and arms smuggling and illegal fishing challenges at sea, which makes it an ideal market for advanced maritime surveillance equipment suppliers, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2020-2030” report.
The report continues to highlight that Australia’s total maritime and border security market was valued at $676m in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $784m by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.49% during the forecast period.
Christine Zeitz, chief executive and general manager of Australia and New Zealand at Northrop Grumman, highlighted the company’s commitment to leveraging expertise, “We are leveraging our deep expertise in uncrewed high-altitude long endurance aircraft to enable Australia to establish a superior long-range maritime surveillance capability to monitor and protect Australia’s maritime interests 24/7.”
Air Marshal Robert Chipman, chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, emphasised the role of Triton in expanding Australia’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. “Triton expands Australia’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability by providing reliable real-time intelligence and situational awareness. Persistent surveillance enables better planning, greatly enhancing joint military responses and operations.”
The Australian government recently announced an A$1.5bn ($968.5m) deal to acquire its fourth MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and upgrade its P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
With Australia playing a role in shaping system requirements, the Triton cooperative programme enables US and Australian defence forces to share collected data. As all four Australian Tritons progress through their production schedules, they are positioned to address diverse mission needs and facilitate data transfer across warfighting domains.
Earlier in November 2023, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp secured a $543m contract modification to expand the production and delivery of MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft Systems for the US Navy and Australia. The contract includes manufacturing three Triton unmanned aircraft for the US Navy, one for Australia, and a designated main operating base. Alongside the aircraft, the agreement encompasses support services, technical expertise, and administrative data.