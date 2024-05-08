The US Department of Defense’s (DoD) has chosen AeroVironment‘s Switchblade 600 system for the initial phase of the DoD’s new Replicator initiative, which seeks to deploy a range of autonomous systems rapidly to the battlefield.
The news of AeroVironment’s selection, issued by the company on 8 May 2024, comes a day after DoD deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks announced the DoD has executed the first tranche of its Replicator initiative, aimed at the deployment of all-domain attritable autonomous (ADA2) systems. The Replicator Initiative’s focus is on deploying affordable, expendable platforms that can be used aggressively in combat without significant financial repercussions if lost.
The Switchblade 600 is a portable, long-range munition, equipped with an anti-armour warhead, and designed to target and destroy larger, fortified positions from extended distances.
Tranche 1 of the Replicator programme aims to deliver thousands of these systems across all military domains within the next 18 to 24 months. This move is part of a broader Pentagon strategy intended to address the rapid military expansion of other global powers. The initial phase of the Replicator initiative involves deploying uncrewed surface vehicles (USV), counter-uncrewed aerial systems (c-UAS), and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), developed by a mix of established and emerging vendors.
The funding for these projects has been secured, with approximately $500m allocated for the 2024 fiscal year, including $300m from the defence appropriations bill and further funds from defence-wide sources.
Brett Hush, AeroVironment’s Senior Vice President of Loitering Munition Systems, stated that the Switchblade 600 is already in full-rate production and noted its proven combat record. The system features advanced sensors, precision flight control, and the capability for operators to abort missions if necessary and re-engage targets as conditions dictate.
“Our uncrewed systems, autonomy technology and computer vision software can help achieve multi-domain operations in a heavily contested battle-space, at very low costs and high levels of resiliency,” continued Hush. “We have not only invested in the maturation of such disruptive technologies but also the production capability and capacity to produce large volumes at the level of reliability that the US DoD expects.”
In the maritime sector, the DoD is broadening its base of USV suppliers through the Production-Ready, Inexpensive, Maritime Expeditionary Commercial Solutions Opening, which launched on 30 January 2024. This initiative has already attracted over 100 technology companies, with funding secured for the 2024 fiscal year and several contracts expected to be awarded later in the summer.
The Replicator initiative also includes undisclosed capabilities in maritime and counter-UAS technologies. Since its announcement seven months ago, the initiative has been a focus for DoD efforts to address operational gaps swiftly, aiming for solutions to be fielded within 18-24 months.