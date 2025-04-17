The latest upgrade is expected to support aircraft such as the F-35A fighter jet. Credit: Vincent_Nguyen/Shutterstock.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has completed trials of Curtiss-Wright’s ESCO Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems (MAAS) at RAAF Base Amberley.

The systems are equipped with the 12 Rotor BAK-12 Energy Absorbers.

The trials mark an advancement in the RAAF’s operational capacity, delivering improved braking performance vital for contemporary aircraft requirements.

This upgrade is expected to support aircraft such as the F-35A fighter jet, which has higher weight and speed requirements, ensuring that operations and landings are conducted safely and effectively.

Curtiss-Wright EMS division senior vice president and general manager Dave Micha said: “Curtiss-Wright is proud to support the RAAF with our state-of-the-art aircraft arresting systems.

“Our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions is reflected in the capabilities of ESCO’s 12 Rotor BAK-12 Energy Absorbers, which are engineered to meet the challenges of today’s advanced military aircraft.”

Last year, the Combat Support Group (CSG) deployed next-generation MAAS across Australia and continues to train in their use as a deployable asset to recover aircraft wherever the Air Force may operate.

CSG ground engineer Jayesh Patel noted that 6ESR supplied earthmoving equipment to assist in installing ‘deadman anchors’ for the MAAS on both sides of the runway.

Curtiss-Wright’s ESCO business, with its facilities in Aston and Genté, offers a portfolio of aircraft arresting solutions tailored to meet the needs and specifications of today’s military aircraft fleets.

In 2023, Curtiss-Wright received a follow-on contract for the provision of its High-Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) aerospace instrumentation technology to the US Air Force (USAF).

The contract, awarded by the Air Force Test Center (AFTC) at Edwards Air Force Base in California, extends for ten years and is valued at $287m.