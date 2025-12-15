Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat. Credit: © Boeing.

Australia’s procurement of MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAVs is set to strengthen the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) operational capacity amid growing regional military modernisation and rising tensions with China, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

On 9 December 2025, the Australian government announced an investment of around A$1.4bn ($930m) for the procurement of six operational Block 2 MQ-28A aircraft from Boeing Defence Australia, alongside the development of an enhanced Block 3 prototype.

The order follows the completion of the first live weapon test against an aerial target.

During the test performed early in December 2025, the MQ-28A Ghost Bat successfully engaged an aerial target with an AIM-120 air-to-air missile.

The platform has evolved to perform multiple roles autonomously and utilises onboard artificial intelligence (AI) for threat detection and neutralisation as part of its manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) function.

GlobalData aerospace and defence analyst Tushar Mangure said: “The integration of these UAVs alongside flying formation of manned assets such as the F-35, F/A-18, and E-7 aircraft will provide the RAAF with “distributed lethality”.

“This will enable the operators on the mothership to deploy the Ghost Bat UAV to execute missions while reducing risks to human pilots in contested airspace. Due to its modular mission package system, the UAV offers users superior operational flexibility. It can be configured to perform various roles, including combat, ISR, and electronic warfare, based on situational requirements.”

The Ghost Bat programme also aligns with the Australian government’s plans to strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector.

GlobalData noted that around 70% of the programme’s expenditure is expected to be directed towards local companies for technology development, production, and domestic supply chain establishment.

According to GlobalData’s publication, “The Global Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Forecast 2025-2035”, Australia is projected to allocate around $5.6bn towards various UAV acquisitions over the next decade, with approximately 38% of this spending targeted at combat UAVs.

In 2024, the Australian government announced plans to raise defence spending by A$50.3bn ($33.4bn) over the next decade, through to 2033–2034, with the goal of strengthening the critical capabilities of its defence forces.

“Since the US pivoted toward the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing influence, Washington has been pressing regional allies such as Australia to boost defence spending, acquire advanced military capabilities, and maintain high levels of readiness. As the two countries deepen their defence cooperation to pursue shared strategic objectives, the US is expected to induct the MQ-28A Ghost Bat into its own forces. Such a move would create significant export opportunities for Australia and deliver a major boost to its domestic defence manufacturing base,” Tushar Mangure added.

