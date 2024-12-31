The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has received the final nine F-35A Lightning II aircraft, rounding out the planned fleet of 72.
This delivery, which occurred less than five years after the first two jets landed on Australian soil, is a part of the country’s air defence strategy as per the 2024 National Defence Strategy.
The F-35A, a multi-role fighter, is designed to execute air-to-air and air-to-surface missions with its stealth technology, electronic warfare capabilities, and advanced countermeasures.
Measuring 15.7m in length and 4.4m in height, the aircraft features electro-optical and infrared sensors, internal weapons and fuel carriage, and more.
The latest additions to the fleet are equipped with Technology Refresh 3, paving the way for Block 4 upgrades that are expected to enhance the aircraft’s performance against evolving threats.
The 2024-25 Budget boosts defence funding to A$764.6bn ($474.87m)over the next decade, enhancing ADF capability and Australia’s future security.
The previous financial year saw acquisition spending of A$16.6bn, with more than half benefiting Australian industry.
Sustainment expenditures also supported local industry significantly, with an estimated 79% of the $16.4bn spent domestically.
Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Minister Pat Conroy: “The Albanese Government is delivering the capabilities the ADF needs to make Australians safer and strengthening our sovereign defence industry to deliver jobs and a future made in Australia.
“It is also important to pay tribute to thousands of uniformed ADF members, members of the Australian public service and workers in the Australian defence industry who all play a vital role in the defence of our nation.”
In September, Australia chose the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for its active F-35A Lightning II fighters.