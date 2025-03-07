The E-7A Wedgetail measures 33.6m in length with a wingspan of 34.3m. Credit: Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.

Boeing Defence Australia has received a A$569m ($359.27m) contract to upgrade and maintain the Royal Australian Air Force’s E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft.

This investment by the Australian Government is set to bolster the aircraft and ground systems over the coming decade.

The E-7A Wedgetail, measuring 33.6 metres (m) in length with a wingspan of 34.3m, offers situational awareness and airborne command and control.

It is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar, capable of scanning more than 400km, alongside advanced electronic warfare self-protection capabilities.

Operated by No. 2 Squadron from RAAF Base Williamtown, near Newcastle, the Australian Defence Force maintains a fleet of six E-7A aircraft.

The contract is also expected to provide job stability across Brisbane, Adelaide, and the NSW Hunter Region.

In the Hunter Region alone, the contract is expected to sustain 170 jobs, adding to the existing workforce of approximately 360 defense and industry personnel at RAAF Base Williamtown.

Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Minister Pat Conroy said: “The hundreds of high-skilled jobs secured by this additional funding are part of the more than 10,000-strong workforce employed in the defence industry in the Hunter.

“This funding supports a critical capability that keeps Australians safe but is also critical for the financial security of hundreds of people across the country, including in the Hunter.”

According to GlobalData’s report, “Australia Defense Market 2024-2029,” the country’s defence budget for 2024 is set at A$37.8bn, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2020–24.

The defence budget is projected to increase to A$52.4bn by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.9%.

The report also highlights that Australia’s acquisition budget for 2024 was A$9.1bn, with expectations to rise to A$14.1bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the five-year forecast period.

In 2023, Australia deployed an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Germany to aid in the humanitarian and military support efforts for Ukraine.