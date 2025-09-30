ASO-C2CS systems will benefit ADF’s aviation workforce across Navy, Army, and Air Force. Credit: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock.com.

The Australian Government has committed up to A$133.6m ($88m) over the next five years to enhance command and control systems that support the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) air operations.

A sustainment contract with Kellogg Brown and Root (KBR) was recently signed, focusing on upgrading the Air and Space Operations – Command and Control System (ASO-C2CS).

This system is vital for Australian Defence Force’s personnel, enabling them to effectively plan and conduct air operations.

The contract aims to improve an electronic information management system, which is essential for decision-making and force integration during complex airborne missions.

By consolidating existing sustainment activities, the contract aims to simplify Australia’s governance and assurance processes while speeding up the delivery of this crucial capability.

The contract is expected to maintain around 60 jobs in the sector.

The ASO-C2CS will benefit Australian Defence Force’s aviation workforce across Navy, Army, and Air Force by providing enhanced delivery of critical mission information.

Joint C4 Systems Acting Assistant Secretary Colonel Darren Moore said: “I’m delighted to announce this new A$133m contract with Kellogg Brown and Root.

“The 2024 Defence Strategic Review highlighted the need to streamline delivery processes to achieve minimum viable product. This contract will enhance capability and reduce the complexity in delivering essential mission support products to the Australian Defence Force.

“This contract highlights the Australian Government’s commitment to providing the Australian Defence Force with the superior capabilities it needs to maintain operational advantage over potential adversaries.

“Capabilities such as the Air and Space Operations – Command and Control Capability System will help the Australian Defence Force support aviation assets against threats to Australia and our national interests.”

The announcement comes on the heels of another Australian Defence Force contract last month with Toll Remote Logistics Proprietary, valued at A$1.5bn, which underscores the Australian Government’s ongoing investment in defence infrastructure and capabilities.

Australia has set out a plan to boost its defence budget by A$50.3bn over the coming ten years, leading up to the 2033-2034 period. This increase has been detailed in the government’s National Defence Strategy and Integrated Investment Programme for 2024.

