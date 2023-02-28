US Air Force weapons load team members attach an AGM-88 missile to an F-16 Fighting Falcon and review technical orders at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AGM-88E extended-range anti-radiation missiles to Australia.

Valued at approximately $506m, the proposed deal has already been approved by the US State Department.

The sale package comprises a total of 63 advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range (AARGM-ERs) and up to 20 AARGM-ER captive air training missiles (CATMs).

The Australian Government has further requested to purchase AGM-88G AARGM-ER dummy air training missiles; containers; repair of repairable, component parts; classified and unclassified software; training, publications, other associated support equipment, and logistical and programme support.

The US will provide the required government and contractor engineering support.

The Javelin joint venture (JJV) between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies has been chosen as the prime contractor for this FMS.

The approved sale will also require the US contractor representatives and government personnel to make a temporary visit, along with programme technical oversight and support requirements, to Australia for the execution of this deal.

Once delivered, the new missile systems will enhance the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to counter existing and emerging threats.

This anti-radiation weapon can be used for suppressing and destroying sea or land-based emitters from enemy air defences.

It can further deter threats using its air defence systems to eventually improve the survivability of the ADF’s combat aircraft fleet.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.

“It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”