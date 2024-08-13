AUKUS partners collbaorate with AI-enabled UAVs in first ever exercise of its kind. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.

A successful trial took place that tested the collaborative artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy among thee partner nations – Australia, the US and UK – under the auspices of the trilateral AUKUS alliance.

It is the “first use of autonomy and AI sensing systems in a real-time military environment,” according to a statement from the UK Ministry of Defence on 9 August 2024.

The trial integrated several autonomous uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) from each country to locate, disable and destroy ground-based targets. AUKUS nations used the systems to reduce the time it takes to identify enemy targets and operate with reduced risk to life.

Interoperability and data exchange

Commodore Rachel Singleton, head of the Defence Artificial Intelligence Centre, and UK lead for AUKUS AI and Autonomy Working Group, stated:

“The AUKUS partnership is key to ensuring that the systems designed by each nation are interoperable into the future. Service personnel from one nation will be supported by capabilities that have been developed across all three nations.”

Once proven, the participants will incorporate this technology onto national platforms, providing militaries with operational advantage through a quicker response to current and future threats.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The exchange of data and control demonstrated the progress that AUKUS Pillar II has made in the trilateral adoption of AI and autonomous systems.

No plan in sight

The trial, which is part of a series named AUKUS Resilient and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Technologies (RAAIT), took place as part of the annual US-hosted multinational Project Convergence experimentation exercise.

It demonstrated the significant improvements AUKUS partners have made to the application and viability of RAAIT since the first UK trial in April 2023.

While partners entrenched Pillar I with specific guidelines and legalities in delivering nuclear-powered submarines to Australia into the 2040s and beyond, Pillar II is all-encompassing, covering a range of areas from deep space to quantum, and it is a lot less codified.

The Pillar II segment is structured according to where the three nations see there is ability for technological collaboration. For example, new capabilities are being tested to protect platforms, such as protecting armoured vehicles from electronic warfare, laser and GPS attacks.

During a panel discussing Pillar II, one Australian industry commentator, Kate Louis, head of Defence and National Security, AI Group, commented on the need to codify Pillar II efforts in some way.

“We have a real sense of urgency from an Australian perspective… to get into the tent… even having a plan for the next five, ten years.”