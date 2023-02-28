UPRT training in the FFS6#2 simulator. Credit: ATR/Pierre Barthe/HENSOLDT.

Hensoldt has announced that its French subsidiary Hensoldt Nexeya has provided its latest-generation test benches for Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturing company ATR.

The latest announcement comes after Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer selected Hensoldt’s test benches, which were offered in response to a tender floated by ATR.

Hensoldt said that its offering was successful in meeting the requirements of ATR ‘in terms of both reliability and cost efficiency’.

The test benches are equipped with ALYSA simulation technology, which will help ATR in assessing and validating a wide range of newly manufactured avionics systems.

ATR’s avionics systems are designed to offer for optimised aircraft approach and enhanced operational capabilities to the operators through the pre-embedded user-friendly pilot interfaces.

According to Hensoldt, the simulation solution fitted in the test benches will allow ATR to operationally evaluate and test the safety of the new features of the avionic system, even for those cases in which a flight test cannot be performed.

The company describes such scenarios as an avionics bus overload, serious system failures or errors, as well as adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, simulation technology can also allow ATR to complete the device and software design assessment and validation during the early phases of the project.

ALYSA will also help in expediting product development and the final certification of ATR’s aircraft.

The fully modular and scalable ALYSA test benches offered to ATR can further be adapted for any future device, system, and system of systems developments to support the company’s goals in future.

ATR manufactures ATR 72 anti-submarine warfare special mission aircraft in service with the Italian Air Force and Navy, along with Turkish naval forces as well as aircraft for regional aviation.