Türkiye defence company Aselsan has demonstrated Gözde guidance kit’s precision targeting abilities during a live-fire test from a F-16 fighter jet.

The system, which is a collaborative effort between Aselsan and TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute, effectively engaged and destroyed a moving target using its advanced INS/GNSS/Laser Seeker guidance technology.

The target was initially identified by an electro-optical system aboard an F-16 fighter jet before the Gözde kit took over to complete the strike.

This kit transforms general-purpose bombs into laser-seeker guided munitions and is capable of striking both stationary and high-speed moving targets.

With a maximum range of up to 28km and a weight of 500lb, the Mk82-equipped guidance kit enhances the operational flexibility of the munitions.

The integration of the Gözde kit extends to both crewed and uncrewed platforms, including the F-16 and Bayraktar AKINCI, bolstering Türkiye’s airspace dominance and strike capabilities.

Türkiye’s F-16 fleet is claimed to be among the largest within Nato.

The F-16 Block 70, equipped with Northrop Grumman’s SABR APG-83 AESA fire control radar, has fifth-generation fighter radar capabilities.

This technology provides pilots enhanced situational awareness and precision targeting in all weather conditions, complemented by detailed digital map displays with customisable features.

Aselsan president and CEO Ahmet Akyol said: “With the successful demonstration of Gözde’s ability to engage high-speed moving targets with pinpoint accuracy, we have proudly displayed Aselsan’s distinctive capabilities in precision-strike technologies.

“This game-changing capability, possessed by only a few countries, provides a significant strategic advantage and enhances international competitiveness. As we move toward our 2030 vision of becoming one of the world’s top 30 defence companies, this achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern warfare.”

According to a report by GlobalData titled “Turkey Defense Market 2024-2029,” Türkiye has seen an increase in its defence budget, growing from $13.4bn in 2020 to $22.8bn in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 14.2%.

The upward trend is expected to continue, with projections indicating a rise to $34.5bn by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 11%.