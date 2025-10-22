Pictured is a Bayraktar Kizilelma UCAV on display at Istanbul Ataturk Airport in 2023. Credit: Shutterstock/EvrenKalinbacak.

A leading Turkish defence company Aselsan has integrated its MURAD 100-A fire control radar onto another uncrewed aerial combat vehicle (UCAV).

According to a release from 21 October, the radar flew on the single-engine, low observable, and aircraft carrier capable Bayraktar KIZILELMA fighter platform for the first time.

MURAD 100-A already features on several crewed platforms, including the Turkish Air Force’s upgraded F-16s and the Hürjet light attack aircraft and several UCAVs such as the Bayraktar AKINCI and ANKA-III.

The fire control radar component of any combat platform provides targeting data. In this case, MURAD utilises active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology which performs multifunctional tasks from tracking a number of targets while scanning for new threats simultaneously

The system can also perform air-to-air and air-to-ground engagement capabilities at the same time. Due to the speed and efficiency of the AESA architecture as a standard for many radars systems across land, sea and air. The UK Royal Air Force, for example, are transitioning their Eurofighter fleet toward using the ECRS Mark II, another powerful AESA radar that will expand its electronic warfare capabilities.

The successful first flight, Aselsan stated, confirms MURAD’s adaptability to different aerial platforms and readiness for operational deployment. Aselsan’s chief executive also told this reporter in a recent interview that MURAD 100-A also has defensive applications in Türkiye’s wider Steel Dome layered air defence ecosystem.

In this case, MURAD would support the remote weapon stations, cannons, and other effects that are being integrated on various military vehicles, such as Aselsan’s KORKUT 100/25, equipped with artificial intelligence powered target detection and engagement capabilities, it reacts faster and more accurately against close-range threats.

All of these systems are indigenously manufactured which serves Türkiye’s foreign policy objectives to increase its defence industry competitiveness on the world stage. Both suppliers, Aselsan and Baykar, are two of Türkiye’s leading defence companies.

