Argentina to acquire T-6 aircraft sustainment services from US

A USAF T-6A Texan II flying from Randolph Air Force Base. Credit: US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David Richards/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Argentina has placed a request with the US to purchase sustainment and support services for its T-6 Texan aircraft fleet.

The potential $73m foreign military sale (FMS) was approved by the US State Department. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has already notified the US Congress regarding the possible sale.

According to a DSCA statement, the follow-on sustainment and support will include an array of aircraft hardware and software modifications, as well as associated support services.

These will include airframe and avionics improvements to improve reliability, along with training munitions and external fuel tanks.

Related

Additionally, the scope of the potential order will include aircraft and engine support equipment, components, consumables, spare parts and other logistical services among others.

Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita, Kansas, will be the principal contractor. No other known offset agreements were proposed regarding this potential sale.

The overhauling of the T-6 fleet will enable Argentina to bolster its trainer aircraft capabilities and support the development of a professional pilot corps.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a major Non-Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in South America.

“It is in the US national interest to assist Argentina in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

Earlier this month, the US State Department approved a possible FMS of F-16 aircraft and associated equipment to Bulgaria.