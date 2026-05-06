Illustration of a global network of space-based interceptors under Golden Dome. Credit: Wikideas1/ commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons)

Anduril Industries said that it will head a group of industry partners to develop space-based interceptors for the US Space Force under the Golden Dome missile defence initiative.

The company, working with partners such as Impulse Space, Inversion Space, K2 Space, Sandia National Laboratories, and Voyager Technologies, will develop, test, and deliver systems for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) programme.

The SBI programme aims to provide scalable, affordable solutions to counter emerging missile threats, with a focus on rapid and large-scale technology deployment.

Anduril stated that the team will integrate hardware and software from its partners to address the programme’s defence objectives.

“We are integrating critical, proven systems technologies from Impulse Space, Inversion Space, K2 Space, Sandia National Labs, and Voyager Technologies into our solutions for SBI, ensuring that we will be able to deliver quickly and at scale,” the company said.

The Golden Dome programme is a next-generation missile defence shield that will integrate multiple defence systems into a single network to protect the US against adversary threats.

Between late 2025 and early 2026, the Department of War’s (DoW) Space Force awarded 20 Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements valued at up to $3.2bn to 12 companies for the development of space-based missile defence interceptor systems.

In addition to Anduril and its partners, Northrop Grumman, RTX’s Raytheon, SpaceX, and Lockheed Martin also secured contracts for this programme.

The programme is expected to demonstrate an integrated interceptor capability within the Golden Dome architecture by around 2028.

In a recent update at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, senior Department of War officials briefed government and industry representatives on progress with the Golden Dome for America integrated air and missile defence shield.

While the Department has not released comprehensive details about the concept, officials have maintained that the programme is progressing ahead of schedule and remains on budget.

In May last year, President Trump estimated the cost of the programme at approximately $175bn.