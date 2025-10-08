Static fire test of advanced SRM. Credit: Anduril Industries.

Anduril Industries and Raytheon, an RTX business, have completed a static fire test of a new solid rocket motor (SRM) for air-to-air weapon systems.

The test was carried out in collaboration with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Munitions Directorate and Raytheon’s Advanced Technology division. It focused on a propulsion system featuring a Highly Loaded Grain (HLG) configuration.

The HLG design, developed by Anduril using technology from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, allows for a greater volume of energetic propellant within the SRM.

This approach aims to improve specific impulse and overall motor performance, which could result in increased range for future air-launched weapons.

Raytheon’s Advanced Technology team contributed technical guidance throughout the development and testing process.

The static fire test was designed to validate both the heavywall SRM structure and the HLG configuration under operational conditions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Anduril senior vice president lieutenant general (retired) Neil Thurgood said: “Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry.

“Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril’s engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers.”

This test forms part of broader efforts to address capacity and innovation needs in the US solid rocket motor sector.

In August 2025, Anduril opened a full-scale SRM production facility in Mississippi, supported by a private investment of more than $75m. The facility is intended to support scaled manufacturing for allied SRMs.

Raytheon Advanced Technology president Colin Whelan said: “This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement. It’s about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up