Anduril will set up its first office in South Korea. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Defence technology company Anduril is set to enter into a contract for joint development of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) with Korean Air’s aerospace business division.

The agreement also involves licensing to produce Anduril’s products in the Indo-Pacific, with aims to foster collaborative efforts within the region.

The company said that it will also assess the feasibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in South Korea.

Korean Air officials said: “Korean Air is the leading UAS development company in Korea, and Anduril, which possesses leading AI and crewed-uncrewed hybrid software technology, will meet the Korean military’s drone mission autonomy requirements and mark a new turning point in the global drone market.”

Anduril, which was founded in 2007, has more than 6,000 employees and a valuation exceeding $30bn.

The company has established a notable presence within several defence departments across the globe, including those of the US, Australia, and the UK.

Additionally, the company revealed a series of initiatives to enhance its operations in South Korea.

The US-based company is opening its first office in Seoul and appointed John Kim as vice president and head of Anduril Korea.

Kim brings extensive experience from his previous leadership role in Boeing Korea’s defence operation.

The company is also aiming to double its headcount in South Korea within the next 12 months.

The initiative underscores the South Korean Ministry of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff focus on prioritising defence technologies, such as AI, affordable autonomous systems, and interconnected weaponry.

The establishment of Anduril’s Korea office will strengthen its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, stated the company.

Anduril Korea vice president and head John Kim said: “Anduril is committed to helping the Republic of Korea in its mission to develop a technologically advanced, highly networked armed force with fewer but more precise platforms, leveraging technology like autonomy and artificial intelligence, our new office and team expansion is further demonstration of this ongoing commitment.”

In September 2024, Anduril unveiled a new family of Autonomous Air Vehicles (AAVs) named the Barracuda, which it says will provide the Armed Forces with high production rates at a time of intense demand for missiles.

