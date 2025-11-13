The MQ-9 Reaper is designed for reconnaissance and strike operations. Credit: USAF Senior Airman Haley Stevens/DVIDS 2019/Amentum Services, Inc.

Amentum has secured the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Maintenance Support indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Air Force Air Combat Command pertaining to the MQ-9 Reaper, with a ceiling value reaching $995m.

Under this contract, Amentum will deploy professional personnel, weapons loading services, and aerospace ground equipment solutions for the MQ-9 Reaper. These services will be provided both in the US and internationally.

This initiative aims to support combat readiness and training activities for the USAF.

Amentum engineering and technology business president Mark Walter said: “Amentum’s unmanned aerial solutions are designed to ensure the MQ-9 Reaper remains a formidable force in complex, dynamic environments.

“Our experience delivering enhanced mission capabilities and MQ-9 unique operational constructs, such as Satellite Launch and Recovery (SLR), offers innovative versatility and efficiency to meet the US Air Force’s evolving and dynamic mission needs.”

The MQ-9 Reaper is an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), for reconnaissance and strike operations

The UAV aircraft, powered by Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine, was first flown in 2001.

It is equipped with sensors, armaments, ground control stations, as well as satellite communication links.

The US and Royal Air Force both use the term “Reaper” for this model, although it now broadly refers to any Predator B aircraft armed with weapons.

The MQ-9A Reaper can operate at altitudes up to 50,000 feet, reach speeds of 240 KTAS, and has an endurance exceeding 27 hours.

It can carry a payload of 1,746 kilograms (kg), including external stores weighing up to 1,361kg.

General Atomics received another significant contract in 2020 when the USAF Life Cycle Management Centre’s MQ-9 Program Office awarded the Agile Reaper Enterprise Solution (ARES) with a ceiling value of $7.4bn.

