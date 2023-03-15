A USAF personnel inspects an aircraft part packing number at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm.

The US Air Force (USAF) Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate has awarded a $4.6bn Parts and Repairs Ordering System VI (PROS VI) contract to Amentum.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract requires the company to deliver commercial buying solutions for multi-domain US foreign military sales (FMS) customers from across 105 allied and partner nations.

The buying solutions will leverage various technologies, such as additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, robotic process automation (RPA), reverse engineering as well as other automated decision tools to provide cost-effective and improved systems.

Amentum Critical Missions Business Group president Dr Karl Spinnenweber said: “We plan to leverage our substantial supply chain experience, extensive supplier relationships and advanced automation technologies to satisfy the parts and repairs challenges associated with the broad range of ageing FMS platforms.”

The company’s PROS VI Contractor Technology Solution offerings will primarily be based on a customised variant of the company’s SupplyTrac tool, that will include advanced RPA, custom metrics management, real-time transportation tracking and other features.

The PROS VI contract, which has already gone into effect on 1 March, has a five-year base performance period along with five additional one-year option periods.

The company will manage this contract work from Fairborn, Ohio, US, however, the work performance location is scheduled to be determined after receiving the task orders.

Furthermore, the contract requires Amentum to provide the associated engineering, prototyping and testing services for the solutions to enhance/replace the ageing parts.

Amentum will also provide full-service reverse engineering support and first article testing and parts manufacturing approval capability, in collaboration with Naval Air Warfare Center’s AIRWorks team, Wencor, Brighton-Cromwell and Platform Aerospace.