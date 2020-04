Amentum has secured a position on the US Air Force’s new multi-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract that involves delivering logistics, contingency and support services.

The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) V contract carries a maximum value of $6.4bn over a seven-year period.

With a spot secured in the AFCAP V IDIQ contract, Amentum will now compete for task orders associated with contingency planning, emergency construction, humanitarian support and logistics services, primarily overseas.

The task orders will also include training and equipping of forces.

Amentum Mission Readiness Group general manager Dr Karl Spinnenweber said: “Amentum is pleased to be included among the AFCAP V selectees whose capabilities will allow our armed forces to respond to requirements around the globe in minimal time.



“AFCAP V will allow the government to draw upon the resources and expertise of the private sector to provide a full range of base operations, life support and logistics capabilities supporting the military’s needs on an as-required basis.”

Headquartered in Maryland, US, Amentum provides technical and engineering services to support critical programmes across defence, security, intelligence and other verticals.

The company employs more than 20,000 people in 48 US states and 28 foreign countries and territories.

Amentum and its legacy companies have the experience of providing mission-critical support under previous AFCAP contract vehicles.

