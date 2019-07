Alion Science and Technology has delivered and installed an IT Asset Management (ITAM) tool at the US Air Force’s (USAF) Warrior Preparation Center (WPC) in Kaiserslautern, Germany, near Ramstein Air Base.

It represents the company’s first delivery and installation of the US Department of Defense (DoD) certified ITAM tool to the USAF.

Approved by the Air Force Network Integration Center (AFNIC), the ITAM product will enable the WPC to inventory and manage more than 2,500 nodes and 10,000 assets across five network enclaves.

The networks provide support for joint service training, exercise, and simulation activities.



Alion Science and Technology senior vice-president and general manager Alan Dietrich said: “Alion’s approved and flexible IT asset management solution is leading the effort to introduce state-of-the-art IT asset management tools into secure USAF data centre.”



WPC will use the tool to address the top two Center for Internet Security (CIS) needs for the inventory and cataloguing of all IT hardware and software assets.

This will support the centre’s Risk Management Framework (RMF) accreditation.

WPC senior configuration manager Marc James said: “The ITAM tool is allowing us to inventory and account for all the licensed software across our networks to provide a clear picture of the software ecosystem.”

Last month, Alion secured a $48.6m contract from the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) to perform research and development (R&D) work related to ordnance systems.

As part of the task order, the company will work on R&D and engineering solutions for DoD ordnance challenges.

The USAF programme AFWERX selected the company last month to showcase its Resilient Command, Control, and Communications Integrated Solution (RC3IS) in the AFWERX FUSION Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Showcase.