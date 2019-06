The US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) has awarded a task order to Alion Science and Technology to perform research and development (R&D) work related to ordnance systems.

The $48.6m 48-month task order was awarded under the US Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center (IAC) multi-award contract (MAC).

The task order includes R&D and engineering solutions for DoD ordnance challenges.

It will also support the development of solutions to help improve US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) capabilities.



Alion is required to carry out the majority of contract work at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, US.



R&D of damage mechanisms will include reactive materials, formulation and manufacturing of traditional engineering materials and ordnance design to exploit energetics, fusing and structural components.

The company’s team will perform R&D of high explosive energetic materials from the concept formulation stage to the pilot plant production phase to allow for transition into existing or future inventory weapon systems.

In addition, the team will work on systems and technology to achieve optimum warhead burst point for weapons used to counter both airborne and surface target.

Tasks will focus on technologies to support the fusing of existing and future weapon systems.

Alion Science and Technology senior vice-president Alan Dietrich said: “This programme expands our 25-year history providing engineering services, research, and prototyping to the munitions community at AFRL and the AFLCMC Air Armaments Directorate.

“Our team stands ready to enhance the development of lethal airforce munitions capabilities as these technologies are transitioned to all phases of development and production.”

As part of the task order, the company will also evaluate the performance and effectiveness of conventional inventory and conceptual weapon systems.

